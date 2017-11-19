Medical Emergency Forces Major Delay at Montgomery Street BART Station in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There is a major delay at the Montgomery Street BART station in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions because of a medical emergency at the station, the agency said Sunday morning.
A “major” delay means 20 minutes or more, according to BART.
The agency announced the delay shortly before 11 a.m. The delay is expected to last around two hours.
