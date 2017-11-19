Medical Emergency Forces Major Delay at Montgomery Street BART Station in S.F.

Filed Under: BART, BART Delay, Major BART Delay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There is a major delay at the Montgomery Street BART station in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions because of a medical emergency at the station, the agency said Sunday morning.

A “major” delay means 20 minutes or more, according to BART.

The agency announced the delay shortly before 11 a.m. The delay is expected to last around two hours.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch