Boat Found Circling Off Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — An unconscious person was rescued from a boat that was spotted spinning in circles in the Pacific Ocean off Half Moon Bay Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said the Boston Whaler was spotted about a quarter mile from the Half Moon Bay harbor and off Martin’s Beach at around 1:49 p.m.

Both the Coast Guard and the San Mateo County Sheriff responded. An unresponsive person aboard the boat and transported to the hospital. Their condition was not known.

Authorities said they believe a second person may have been on the boat. A search was launched.

The boat was reportedly owned by a Vallejo resident.

