Prison Inmate Firefighter Turns Himself In After Walking Away from Minimum-Security Camp

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville Sunday morning apprehended a prison inmate who walked away from the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Saturday.

At 4:04 a.m. Sunday, police took 27-year-old Rashad Vaca into custody after he turned himself in to the Vacaville Police Department, according to officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials said that Vaca will be taken to the California Correctional Center in Susanville and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp.

Vaca had last been seen Saturday during the 9 p.m. inmate count at the Delta Conservation Camp, which houses about 120 minimum-security inmates.

During the 11:15 p.m. inmate count, camp staff discovered that Vaca was not in his assigned bunk and they began searching for him, CDCR officials said.

Vaca was committed to the CDCR in 2010 to serve a 12-year sentence for second-degree robbery with a firearm, CDCR officials said.

Vaca had been assigned as a firefighter at Sugar Pine Conservation Camp in Bella Vista and had been at Delta Conservation Camp as part of the strike team assisting in the Napa County disaster recovery efforts, according to officials.

