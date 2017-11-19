San Jose Liquor Store Sells Million-Dollar-Winner Scratchers Ticket

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose wine shop sold a lottery ticket that made one man $1 million richer, California Lottery officials said.
Someone at The Wine Rack at 5768 Santa Teresa Blvd. sold the winning Scratchers ticket to Vernon Hall on Sept. 27.
Hall went back to the store with his winning ticket Oct. 2.
No other information on Hall was available from lottery officials.
