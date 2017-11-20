Deadline To Submit Fire Debris Removal Plan By Private Contractor Arrives In Napa

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Monday is the deadline for property owners in Napa County who want a qualified private contractor to remove ash and debris from residences that were damaged or destroyed in last month’s wildfires.

The property owners must submit a Debris and Ash Removal plan and an application by 5 p.m. All work under an approved DAR plan must be completed by Jan. 15, 2018, or the property owner will be subject to enforcement action by the county.

There is no disaster funding available or reimbursement available for privately completed debris and ash removal.

Residents who chose the no-cost removal of ash and debris by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were required to submit a right-of-entry form to the county by Nov. 13, according to county officials.

Before the debris and ash removal begins, homeowners must obtain approval of the debris and ash removal plan application and a demolition permit from the Napa County Department of Planning, Building and Environmental Services.

More information about the DAR plan process is available at (707) 299-1350 or by email at Environmental-FIRE@countyofnapa.org.

