NorCal Woman Accused Of Fatally Running Over Husband After Argument

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after allegedly running over her husband and killing him during an argument in Watsonville on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in the 300 block of Manor Avenue.

They arrived to find the victim, Jaime Rodriguez, 37, dead in the roadway. His wife Eugenia Olivarez was found sitting in her vehicle at her home a short distance away, police said.

Investigators determined the couple was at a gathering on Manor Avenue and got into an argument. Olivarez got in her vehicle to leave and Rodriguez tried to stop her. He was apparently hanging onto the vehicle when Olivarez drove away, then fell and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

Olivarez was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s investigation division at (831) 768-3350 or a tip line at (831) 768-3544.