Unruly Passenger Forces SFO to Toronto Flight To Land In Denver

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — An unruly passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from San Francisco to Toronto Monday morning forced the plane to be diverted to Denver, authorities said.

Air Canada said Flight 758 from San Francisco International Airport was “diverted to Denver due to a disruptive passenger.”

One passenger tweeted that other passengers had to restrain the man who “was having a meltdown.”

The plane landed normally and was met by first responders at the airport, where the unidentified passenger was escorted off the plane, the airline said.

The Airbus A320 jet with 145 customers on board departed Denver after about two hours on the ground and was headed to Toronto Pearson International Airport, with an estimated arrival of 4:47 p.m. EST.

