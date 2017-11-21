Escaped Inmate Eludes Capture After Shootout With CHP In Stockton

Filed Under: Escaped Inmates, John Bivins, OIS Shooting, Palo Alto, Shootout, Stockton, Tramel McClough

STOCKTON (KPIX) — One of the inmates who escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse last month was almost captured during a shootout in Stockton Tuesday night.

The CHP officers nearly had John Bivins cornered but he got away on foot after a short chase along Interstate 5.

Another man in the car was arrested, but investigators are not saying if it was the other escapee, Tramel McClough.

The CHP released a surveillance photo of Bivins taken at a convenience store. They say he may be driving a green, 1999 Ford Explorer with the license plates 7TYY505.

