Former Teen Idol David Cassidy Dead At Age 67

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – ’70s pop star David Cassidy who rose to fame on the popular television show ‘The Partridge Family’ has died at age 67.
His family confirmed the news Tuesday night in a statement.
Cassidy became a teen heartthrob playing Keith Partridge in the hit musical sitcom “The Partridge Family” that ran from 1970 to 1974.
He was hospitalized last week in Florida suffering from multiple organ failure.
Earlier this year, he revealed he was suffering from dementia.
Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s part of a line of actors, father Jack Cassidy, half-brother Shaun Cassidy, stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones and daughter Katie Cassidy, who stars on the hit series “Arrow” on The CW.