Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby Kenzo Kash

Actor Kevin Hart (R) and Eniko Parrish arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Eniko Parrish & Kevin Hart (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(KCBS/AP) – Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his son, Kenzo Kash Hart.

The comedian writes on social media that the baby was born early Tuesday morning. He adds that the boy is “healthy & already smiling.”

Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, announced on Mother’s Day that she was expecting their first child. Hart has two children from a previous marriage.

In September, Hart publicly apologized to Eniko and his children for what he described as a “bad error in judgment.” He said someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

An attorney for a woman who said she was “involved” with Hart in August said someone secretly placed cameras in a hotel suite and recorded “bedroom images” of the pair.

