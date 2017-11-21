Man Suspected In Woman’s Murder At Concord Hotel Arrested In Merced County

MERCED COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man suspected in the murder of a Fresno woman inside a Concord hotel room was arrested in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said 23-year-old Devon Crocketts of Fresno was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Crocketts was being tracked after Concord Police said he had called 911 Sunday night to report woman possibly being assaulted in a room at the Best Western Heritage Inn at 4600 Clayton Rd. in Concord.

Police said Crocketts left the area after making the call, and officers who responded found the body of 24-year-old Fresno woman Guadalupe Riggi. Investigators believe Riggi may have been Crocketts’ girlfriend, the CHP said.

Police initially named Crocketts as a person of interest in the case. Investigators “pinged,” or signaled, his cellphone to determine its location, which was in north Merced County, the CHP said.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, the CHP said Concord Police called the Merced Dispatch Center to ask for help in detaining Crocketts who was driving a blue Chrysler 200 sedan.

He was arrested without incident after being pulled over in the area of State Road 99 and the Atwater-Merced Expressway exit at 12:34 a.m., the CHP said.

Crocketts had a previous no-bail warrant out of Fresno County and was booked into the Merced County Jail, the CHP said.