San Jose Teacher Arrested For Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl At Math Camp

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teacher employed by the San Jose Unified School District was arrested Tuesday afternoon for lewd and lascivious acts with a 12-year-old girl while she attended a math camp this past summer, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the arrest. According to authorities, deputies arrested 45-year-old San Jose resident Chad Zitzner at approximately 1 p.m. on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

The sheriff’s office said that Zitzner came into contact with the 12-year-old victim in July of this year while teaching for Math Enrichment, a private summer math camp. The particular math camp session in question was held in Saratoga, California.

Math Enrichment employs teachers from various school districts to teach at its private camps during the summer break. Zitzner is employed by the San Jose Unified School District. working as a world history and physical education teacher at Broadway High School.

The investigation, led by the Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Investigation Unit, was initiated following a report by the mother of the female victim. At some point after the conclusion of the camp, the victim told to her mother that Zitzner had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions while at camp.

After an extensive investigation, Sheriff’s Office detectives presented their case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Upon review, a $300,000 warrant was issued for Zitzner’s arrest.

Zitzner was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Authorities ask anyone that has information about Zitzner or this specific incident under investigation, contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, the Sheriff’s Office can be contacted through their Investigative Services Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 808-4431.