Sonoma County Hells Angels Member A Fugitive After Federal Indictment

(CBS SF) — A suspect named in a federal indictment of involving Northern California members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club is now a fugitive and the FBI and local law enforcement are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Russell Allen Lyles, Jr., 36, was named as one of 11 people indicted on racketeering charges in October and announced Monday by the FBI.

Lyles, also known as “J.R.,” is a resident of Windsor, Sonoma County and owns a business in the city. Investigators believe he may be accompanied by his pregnant fiance, who is not a fugitive.

The FBI says he has ties to the Lake Sonoma area and may be traveling in Lake County, Mendocino County, or Sonoma County.

Lyles was indicted on federal racketeering charges, maiming and assault with a deadly weapon. The FBI says he was among 11 indicted on crimes including murder, assault, conspiracy and witness intimidation, committed in order to maintain and enhance membership and discipline within the Hells Angels Sonoma County chapter.

The FBI San Francisco Division, Santa Rosa Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office were all requesting the public’s assistance in finding Lyles.

The Sonoma County Alliance business group is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone who sees Lyles was urged not to approach him. People with any information were asked to contact the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400 or tips.fbi.gov or contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.