600 Pot Plants Seized In Discovery Bay Bust

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Contra Costa County busted an illegal marijuana grow in Discovery Bay Wednesday morning, taking in plants worth an estimated $450,000.
Detectives from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Wayfarer Court in Discovery Bay Wednesday following an investigation into a marijuana growing operation at the residence.
Authorities seized approximately 600 marijuana plants, but made no arrests as no one was at the residence at the time of the search.
The investigation into the marijuana grow is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592.