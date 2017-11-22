Charles Manson’s Grandson Aims To Take Custody Of Remains

KERN COUNTY (KPIX 5) — The grandson of mass murderer Charles Manson wants to bring his remains to Florida.
Manson died at the age of 83 from natural causes in a Kern County hospital over the weekend.
According to the story published by the SFGate.com, his 41-year-old grandson — identified as Jason Freeman — says he would like arrange for Manson’s cremation in California and then bring his ashes back home with him.
Manson was convicted of ordering the murders of at least 7 people, including actress Sharon Tate and her unborn baby with director Roman Polanski.
Freeman, who reportedly lives in Bradenton, FL, and works as a personal trainer, boxer and mixed martial arts fighter, says he’s been working with an attorney to claim Manson’s remains.
According to the story, Freeman is aiming to take possessions of Manson’s belongings, including some art that he created while behind bars.