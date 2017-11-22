Marijuana, Ammo Seized From Flak Jacket-Wearing Felon In Sonoma County

(CBS SF) — A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy arrested a convicted felon early Tuesday morning who was allegedly found in possession of ammunition and marijuana, sheriff’s officials said.

Just after 2 a.m., a deputy was patrolling the 32000 block of McCray Road near Cloverdale when he saw a suspicious black Volkswagen GTI parked and facing the wrong way on the street, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy approached the car and found a man and a woman inside. He contacted the man in the passenger seat, who was later identified as 42-year-old Julian Salazar.

The deputy could smell marijuana emanating from the open window. He also noticed Salazar was wearing a camouflage style ballistic flak jacket with hard armor plates, as well as rubber gloves. On the floorboard by his feet was a large bag with more than 2 pounds of marijuana, sheriff’s officials said.

Salazar was ordered out of the car and handcuffed. That’s when the deputy allegedly found 27 live .45-caliber rounds in Salazar’s pants pockets.

According to sheriff’s officials, Salazar is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition or guns. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for driving without a license.

The deputy searched the car but was unable to find a gun. He did, however, retrieve the marijuana and also found a glass methamphetamine pipe, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman in the driver’s seat was temporarily detained and searched, then released, sheriff’s officials said.

According to sheriff’s officials, Salazar said he wore the flak jacket when he goes camping, which he said he intended to do.

Salazar was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than an ounce of marijuana, as well as the arrest warrant. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

