Modern Twist On The Three Bears Fairy Tale

TAHOE CITY (CBS SF) — The fairy tale ‘The Three Bears’ has taken on a whole new meaning for Placer County Deputy Don Nevins.

The veteran was on patrol late Monday night when something caught his eye at Lighthouse Shopping Center in Tahoe City. As his patrol car approached, he spotted a large black bear.

And the bear also spotted him.

Soon there was brief pursuit as the mother bear rounded up two bear cubs and began to hightail it out of the mall.

On his dash cam video, Nevins can heard saying “What are you guys doin’?” with chuckle.

The humor of the moment was not lost on his fellow deputies. A post with the video on the Placer County Sheriff’s Facebook page read: “We love how they all gathered up and took off together… Here comes the cops, run!!”

The bears ran into the nearby woods.

With winter quickly approaching, authorities said bears are roaming in the area looking for any food source they can find before going into hibernation. Late night forays in search of trash cans is a favorite pursuit in the Tahoe area.

