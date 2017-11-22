Robotic Metal Band Marks 20th Anniversary At Thee Parkside

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of SF’s most compelling combinations of furious metal and snarky, self-deprecating humor, mechanical metal outfit Captured! By Robots celebrates two decades of maniacal comedic mayhem at Thee Parkside Saturday night.

Founder JBOT (aka musician Jay Vance, who had played in the ska-punk groups the Blue Meanies and Skankin’ Pickles) came up with the idea for Captured! By Robots after he got sick of dealing with his human bandmates in 1997. However, after building his new crew of collaborators — the percussive pair of androids DRMBOT 0110, and AUTOMATOM and guitar/bass robot GTRBOT666 — JBOT was enslaved by his creations.

Forced to front the band in chains, JBOT has been dragged across the U.S. on multiple tours featuring the band berating the singer between raging death metal songs and into the studio to record several albums of the group’s apocalyptic death metal laced with the bots’ misanthropic sense of humor. While the line-up of the robot musicians would shift of the two decades in operation — the loving Ape Which Hath No Name and the Headless Hornsman both were part of the show for a time — JBOT and company have grown to become a cult attraction with its collision of comedy, metal and performance art.

Captured! By Robots brings it’s 20th anniversary Your Future Is Death Tour back home to San Francisco on Saturday night at Thee Parkside, playing songs from the band’s latest and arguably darkest album Endless Circle of Bull–t along with classic tunes from throughout its career. C!BR will be joined by pot-obsessed Oakland death metal outfit Connoisseur and SF-based experimental black metal crew ION.

Captured! By Robots

Saturday, Nov. 25 9 p.m., $10

Thee Parkside