Santa Clara To Pay $1.7 Million To Man Injured By Police Rubber Bullets

SANTA CLARA (AP) — The city of Santa Clara will pay $1.7 million to a man who was injured after a police officer fired two rubber projectiles that hit him in the head.

A jury issued its verdict last week after it found Santa Clara Police Officer Mike Horn liable for hitting Austin Calhoun in the head with rubber bullets in 2012, when he was 16.

Calhoun’s attorney, John Burris, announced the verdict Wednesday.

Burris says on the day of the confrontation, Calhoun had called 911 after experiencing a mental health emergency. Officers found him holding a knife to his throat.

Authorities said at the time that officers were forced to act after Calhoun walked toward them.

Burris says Calhoun required life-saving brain surgery and will live with a skull deformity for the rest of his life.

