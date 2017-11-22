Search For Missing At-Risk Man Last Seen In Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police were asking for help Wednesday locating a missing at-risk Berkeley man.

Officers are looking for Xavier Smith-Wilson, 20, who was last seen at 6:08 p.m. at 2870 Adeline St. near the Berkeley Bowl.

Smith-Wilson is a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be suicidal.

Smith-Wilson was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about Smith-Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5100 or 911.

