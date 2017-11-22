Teen Stabbed While Playing With Friends At Crocker Amazon Playground

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy playing with friends at a playground near San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon playground was stabbed Tuesday afternoon by a man armed with scissors when he chased after a ball, police said Wednesday.

The boy was kicking a ball around with friends around 2:18 p.m. in an area near the corner of Moscow Street and France Avenue when one of them kicked it into an area where a 45-year-old man was sitting, according to police.

The man was angry that the ball landed near him and when the boy went over to retrieve the ball, he allegedly stabbed the teen with a pair of scissors.

The boy was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, but police did not immediately release his name Wednesday morning.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.