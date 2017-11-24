49ers Week 12 Injury Report: Coming Off Bye Week, SF Much Healthier On Defense

By Sam McPherson

In the current NFL, there is nothing better for team health than the bye week, and the 2017 San Francisco 49ers are no exception to that rule. Coming off the squad’s first win of the season on Nov. 12, the 49ers now have an official injury report that looks pretty small in comparison to some of the weeks in October and early November. Only one player has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, and the 49ers look relatively healthy on defense for once.

Solomon Thomas questionable for Sunday

The biggest issue facing the S.F. defense as it prepares for the Seahawks is the status of defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The prized rookie from Stanford hasn’t played since Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a knee problem, and this week, he was limited in workouts. An MCL sprain is a tricky injury to recover from, as a player like Thomas needs to feel confident in his ability to stabilize on that knee. Considering the 49ers’ record, the team might err on the side of caution and hold him out against Seattle.

The only other defensive player on the official injury report is safety Adrian Colbert, who was unable to practice this week due to a thumb injury. He made four tackles in the 49ers’ win over the New York Giants two weeks ago, but Colbert had surgery on the thumb and still is not ready to take the field again.

Offense in solid shape, too

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) didn’t practice this week, but despite his questionable status, he should be on the field Sunday. He’s missed just one game this year (at Philadelphia), and Brown started all 16 games in 2016. San Francisco’s offense needs him out there, as with Seattle’s own defensive injury issues, the 49ers offense can take advantage of some secondary matchups in this game if they can just protect the quarterback—regardless if it is rookie C.J. Beathard or recently acquired Jimmy Garoppolo.

Both running back Raheem Mostert (shoulder) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (ribs) are both questionable after being partial participants in workouts this week. Taylor is the team’s primary punt returner as well, so the 49ers are hoping he can make a go of it on Sunday against the Seahawks. Broken ribs take time to heal fully, however, and Taylor hasn’t played since Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle roster hurting from top to bottom

The legendary Legion of Boom has been reduced to just free safety Earl Thomas as both strong safety Kam Chancellor (neck) and cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) are out for the season with injuries. Not including those key players, the Seahawks have eight players listed as questionable and one listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) are two of the biggest names with that “questionable” label, as neither player practiced this week.

However, the Seahawks are 6-4 and currently on the outside looking in for the NFC playoffs right now. Seattle has missed the postseason just once in the last seven seasons (2011), and even with the significant injuries noted above, expect the Seahawks to play every one they have to in order to win this game and stay in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

Questionable:

(OT) Trent Brown (Shoulder) — Unable to Participate In Practice

(RB) Raheem Mostert (Shoulder) — Limited Participation In Practice

(WR) Trent Taylor (Ribs) — Limited Participation In Practice

(DL) Solomon Thomas (Knee) — Limited Participation In Practice

Out: