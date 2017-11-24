WATCH LIVE: Gunfire Reported In London's Main Shopping Area

Big Rig Crash Triggers Massive Backup On Westbound 80

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A big rig struck Berkeley’s University Ave. overpass on westbound Highway 80 Friday, blocking several lanes and triggering a massive backup on the main traffic artery.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at around 9 a.m. and had blocked three westbound lanes and an eastbound lane.

Authorities said it appeared that the big rig driver drifted into the car pool lane and struck the lane barrier. The truck and its trailer separated.

The truck driver was thrown from the cab and had been taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Drivers were being warned to avoid the area if possible. There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.

