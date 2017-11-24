Food For Bay Area Families Drive Gets Underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) ― Each day, thousands of Bay Area families are stretched beyond their financial limits.

Often they are forced to choose between buying groceries, paying the rent or buying medicine.

Many households that receive weekly groceries through the Food Bank include at least one working adult.

Hunger frequently strikes the most vulnerable people in our communities.

You can help fight hunger now. Join KPIX 5 and Whole Foods Market as we help feed hungry families this holiday season.

Stop by any Whole Foods Market and drop healthy non-perishable foods in the bin. Your donation is a lifeline.

The “Do’s and Don’ts” of Food Donation

Please Do Donate:

Canned foods (fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, soups)

Dried foods like beans, rice, pasta, soups, and packaged meals,

like “Mac N’ Cheese”

Nutritional foods like peanut butter, powdered milk, shelf-stable

soy milk

Cereal, cereal bars, and baby food

Non-perishable cooking ingredients like cooking oil and sugar

Items packaged in plastics or containers that won’t easily collapse

Please Do Not Donate:

Candy

“Dented” cans or packages which have been opened

Food items with “expired” dates

Foods YOU wouldn’t eat or feed to your family (“exotic” or

very “spicy” foods)

Beauty aids or personal care items

Medicines

Food packaged in glass jars or bottles

Perishable foods

Alcohol

This year, greater Bay Area Whole Foods Market locations will host the “Feed a Local Family” drive during the Food for Bay Area Families campaign.

Customers have two ways to donate at their local Bay Area Whole Food Markets stores. They can make cash donations at the register and/or donate food items in barrels. Customers are also encouraged to make a donation of any amount at checkout.

Find a store near you, visit Whole Food Markets Stores