Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the story of how Charles Dickens created his iconic holiday characters Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and others from “A Christmas Carol”




THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (PG) 104 min
Studio: Bleecker Street Media
Director: Bharat Nalluri
Writers: Susan Coyne (screenplay), Les Standiford (author)
Starring: Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce

About The Movie:

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells of the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. The film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

