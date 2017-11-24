Lodi Police Answer Holiday 911 Call From The Heart

LODI (CBS SF) — While it wasn’t a typical 911 call, the request for help was emotional and tugged at the heartstrings of the Lodi police.

Rose Roderick didn’t know where to turn. She had celebrated holidays and anniversaries for years with her husband Julian, but now he was hospitalized suffering from terminal cancer.

“He’s been the love of my life for 34 years now,” Rose said with tears in her eyes.

Normally, Rose would take a bus to see Julian as she has everyday since he was hospitalized. But they weren’t running on Thanksgiving.

“She was looking for a ride,” said Lodi police officer Will Hinton of Roderick’s call to the 911 call center.

“I couldn’t sleep last night and I thought, is this really going to happen?” Rose said of being without the love of her life on Thursday.

Hinton said officers made the decision, this was a call police had to answer.

“It’s not always taking reports and stuff like that, it’s helping the community when you can,” he said.

While not under the best of circumstances, Rose says it meant the world be with each other this Thanksgiving.

“For them to do something like that for me, because I know it could be the last year for me,” she said thanking the officers.

Hinton also was touched by the emotions of the moment.

“It felt really good to help them out,” he said. “I think it meant a lot to them.”