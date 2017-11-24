49ers Release Ray-Ray Armstrong to Make Room for DL Carradine

Filed Under: NFL Football, San Francisco 49ers
Ray-Ray Armstrong of the 49ers sits on the bench during the game against the Redskins, Oct. 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Michael Zagaris via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have released linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to make room for the return of defensive lineman Tank Carradine.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says the team made the move Friday with Armstrong because Carradine will be activated from injured reserve before Sunday’s game against Seattle. Carradine has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 3 against the Rams.

Carradine had one sack and seven tackles before getting hurt.

Armstrong has started five of his 10 games this season. He has 53 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

In other injury news, safety Adrian Colbert has been ruled out this week with a broken thumb, and right tackle Trent Brown is questionable with a shoulder injury.

