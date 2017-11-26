Fatal Crashes Slow Traffic On Two Major Bay Area Freeways

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A delivery van overturned Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Spencer Ave in Sausalito, claiming at least one life and forcing the closure of several lanes, authorities said.

The Southern Marin Fire Department posted on Facebook that its crews were at the scene of the crash that took place before 10 a.m.

The accident and the responding fire and police officers forced the closure of all but one lane of the busy highway. There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be open.

While not saying the crash was related to showers in the area, the SMFD warned drivers to be cautious on wet roadways.

Meanwhile, a Sigalert was issued for eastbound I-80 at the Berkeley Curve where lanes had been closed down because of another fatal accident.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash in the eastbound lanes near Powell Street in Emeryville.

Callers alerted the CHP to the collision around 9:45 a.m., and officers discovered that a person was trapped in the rear seat of the vehicle, according to the CHP traffic log.

There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.