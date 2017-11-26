Second Escaped Palo Alto Inmate Arrested In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The second of two inmates who staged a brazen escape during a court appearance in Palo Alto several weeks ago was arrested Sunday morning in San Leandro, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account posted about the arrest Sunday afternoon, thanking the U.S. Marshals who took the suspect, John Bivins, into custody.

This morning, John Bivins was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in San Leandro, CA. Our sincere thanks to them and to all our numerous allied agency partners during the course of our investigation. pic.twitter.com/5QvEA2e0Y5 — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) November 26, 2017

Bevins and fellow escapee Tramel McClough escaped November 6 while making an appearance at a Palo Alto courthouse for hearings last week.

The pair was able to escape even though they were handcuffed and guarded by a sheriff’s deputy. Marquita Kirk and Rene Hunt were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact for aiding in the brazen escape.

Bevins and McClough had been arrested in February on suspicion of stealing $64,400 worth of cellphones and other merchandise from a Verizon store in Sunnyvale.

According to police, the two men were wearing masks when they allegedly forced the store’s employees to open the store’s safe and then tied them up and locked them in a bathroom. One was armed with a handgun and the other with a knife.

Last Tuesday, the pair was spotted on I-5 near Stockton around 5 p.m. The CHP attempted a traffic stop, but the pair instead fled and a chase ensued.

Officers followed the car to a Walmart where McClough bailed out and was arrested. Meanwhile, Bivins took the wheel and fled.

Officers later cornered Bivins on Trinity Parkway. That was when gunfire erupted.

Witnesses captured the shots being fired on video as officers screamed at the man to stay down. Bivins didn’t, and managed to get away.

Meantime, investigators released a surveillance photo of Bivins taken at a convenience store along with a photo of an SUV. They say he may be driving a green, 1999 Ford Explorer with the license plates 7TYY505.

Santa Clara County authorities have not provided any additional information about Bevin’s arrest Sunday morning.