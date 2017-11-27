Bicyclist Arrested For Assaulting San Francisco Muni Bus Driver

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly came aboard a San Francisco Muni bus and assaulted the driver has been arrested, San Francisco police announced Monday.

San Francisco police investigators said the incident took place on Nov. 14 when the suspect allegedly rode by the bus on a bike and made an obscene gesture at the driver.

When the female driver arrived at the bus stop at 4th and Townsend Streets, the bike rider was waiting for her. He came onto the bus and began hitting the driver on the head.

The attack was captured on the bus video surveillance camera system.

The suspect — described as a white male, approximately 40-50 years of age, 5’08”- 5’10” tall, 150 – 160 pounds, with sandy hair and blue-green eyes — then fled on his bike.

Police said the suspect was last seen riding a dark colored fold up style bicycle and wearing a distinctive red Georgia Bulldogs jacket, a bright orange bicycle helmet, with a sticker that read: “Bike Lover, Save Water.”

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police staked out the 4th and Townsend Streets neighborhood in an attempt to locate the suspect. The officers immediately recognized the suspect, later identified as Sami Tapio Tuomivaara, from the MUNI Security Video that recorded the attack.

Tuomivaara was seen riding his bicycle when officers attempted to apprehend him; the suspect subsequently fled. The investigation led police officers to the area around the 600 block of 16th Street where he was taken into custody.

“Muni transit operators have very demanding jobs,” said John Haley, SFMTA Director of Transit. “Their focus should be on safely carrying 700,000 passengers a day, not on having to defend themselves from violent assaults. We applaud the San Francisco Police Department for following up on this case and for doing everything they can to bring a suspect to justice.”

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.