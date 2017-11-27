Buildings Evacuated At Site Of Mission Street Gas Leak, Explosion

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco fire fighters and PG&E crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak Monday morning that turned into an explosion on Mission Street near the College Hill neighborhood, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798 Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 11 a.m.

3971 MISSION ST, GAS LEAK TURNED INTO AN EXPLOSION IFO ADDRESS, EVACUATING NEARBY BUILDINGS #SFFD and @PGE4Me on scene. @sfmta_muni pic.twitter.com/nkZEhZ1Etg — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) November 27, 2017

The explosion apparently happened after the initial reports of a gas leak. The incident appears to have happened at a residence on Mission Street near St. Mary’s Avenue.

Window blinds and debris from what was reportedly a garage door appeared to have been blown off of the two buildings affected by the incident.

Mission Street is closed near the location as PG&E crews were digging into the street at several locations trying to stop the gas flow from the leak.

The gas smell was reportedly noticeable within a four-block radius around the incident.

It did not appear that there was a PG&E project in the area. A PG&E spokesperson said that it was unclear what had caused the incident.

One Muni bus was stopped turning off of Mission Street and the street closure is impacting several bus lines, including the 14 and 49 lines.

Crews were evacuating people from neighboring buildings, but so far there were no details as to the size and seriousness of the explosion or whether there have been injuries.

KPIX 5 will post updates as information is made available.