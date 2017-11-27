Donald Fagan Sues Late Walter Becker’s Estate Over Steely Dan Name

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is suing the estate of his late band mate, Walter Becker, over ownership of the band’s name and music.

Fagen’s attorneys filed papers last week in Los Angeles claiming that when Becker died in September, his estate was obligated to honor an agreement between the men stipulating that if one should die or otherwise leave the band, the other would buy back his “shares” in the group.

Becker’s representatives are calling the suit “unwarranted and frivolous.” They said Monday that the 45-year-old agreement was not in effect when he died.

Fagen’s lawyers said Monday that the lawsuit is about the band’s future and would not deprive Becker’s family of royalties earned on Steely Dan songs.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.