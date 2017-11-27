Hundreds Flock To Illegal Oakland Weekend Sideshows

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Despite a police crackdown, there were at least three illegal sideshows with hundreds in attendance on Oakland streets over the weekend.

The one biggest took place at the 880 ramp at High Street where the crowd not only formed a circle several people deep around an intersection but also can be seen on video watching from an overpass.

Three cars can be seen doing donuts in the intersection while dozens record the event on their cell phones.

A second sideshow took place in the Target parking lot in Emeryville at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene to discover there were over 100 cars and over 500 people gathered in the parking lot. Emeryville and Oakland Police units began to disperse the crowd, but firecrackers were tossed, a fire was started and attendees threw glass bottles at the officers.

There was also a hit and run collision on nearby Shellmound St. in front of Ikea that appeared to be related to the sideshow activity. A car that hit a tree in the center median and the driver of the car fled the scene.

Authorities said a passenger was located at crash scene and an ambulance was called, but the passenger refused treatment.

Police said no arrests were made.