Livermore Priest On Leave During Police Investigation Of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Catholic Diocese of Oakland on Monday confirmed that it has put a priest on leave after allegations he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” leading to a police investigation.

Father Van Dinh is a pastor at St. Michael Parish in Livermore.

The Diocese told KPIX 5 the allegation does not involve a minor.

The Diocese released a statement that notified the Livermore Police Department after learning of the incident.

Law enforcement sources said the inappropriate behavior allegedly happened in the priests’ residence and involved a male victim.

The Diocese said the incident fell within the protocol of the Diocese for clergy conduct. According to the Diocese, Father Dinh is on administrative leave until the police investigation is concluded.

Anyone with information relevant to this situation should contact the Livermore Police Department at 925.371.4900.

The Diocese of Oakland serves two counties in the East Bay region, Alameda and Contra Costa, and includes approximately 400,000 Catholics in 84 parishes.