Prince Harry Engaged To Marry Actress Meghan Markle

(KCBS) – The latest royal wedding is in the works for Spring 2018. On Monday, the Royal Family has officially announced Prince Harry is engaged to actress Meghan Markle. Their wedding will be the biggest royal nuptials since big brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011

According to a set tweets from the Royal Family’s social media, Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Clarence House announced the couple’s engagement. “The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Soon after, Kesington Palace tweeted the announcement on behalf of Ms. Markle’s family. “Ms. Markle’s parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple ‘a lifetime of happiness.”

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The couple became engaged early November, according to one of the tweets:

Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The 36-year-old Suits actress and 33-yeard-old former captain of the British Army met in London through friends in July 2016 and have been dating ever since. They made their first official appearance together as a couple in late September 2017 during the Prince’s Invictus Games in Canada.

Prince Harry and Markle is expected to take part in a photo call and broadcast in interview sometime on Monday.

