Raiders WR Michael Crabtree Suspended Two Games

(KPIX) — Michael Crabtree was suspended two games by the NFL for his role in a fight with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. Talib was also suspended two games for his involvement in the melee.

Multiple players joined the fray on the sidelines where punches were thrown, and even an official was tossed to the ground trying to calm the situation. After the fight seemed to be over, Crabtree and Talib re-ignited the feud by throwing more punches in the end zone.

In a letter to the players, an NFL official stated that the brawl’s second round contributed to the hefty two-game suspension.

At the heart of the bad blood are two gold chains that Talib ripped off Crabtree’s chest — once yesterday, and once last season in Denver. Talib spoke with reporters today and pinned the blame on Crabtree.

“I came out there to play football,” Talib said. “He came out there for extra stuff.”

Both players will appeal the suspension. As it stands right now, Crabtree will miss this weekend’s home game against the Giants and a road tilt against the Chiefs on December 10.