Sausalito Driver In Fatal Van Crash On Hwy 101 Identified

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — The Marin County coroner’s office has identified a driver who died in a solo-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito on Sunday morning as Jose Martinez, 23, of Sausalito.

Martinez was driving a van south on Highway 101 north of Spencer Avenue around 8:35 a.m. when it went off the right side of the road, up an embankment and overturned back onto the highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The roof was torn off the van, Martinez was ejected and the van landed on top of him. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Barclay said.

The van had bald tires and Martinez might have been speeding on the wet road, according to Barclay.

Three lanes on the highway were closed but all lanes opened about three hours later at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

