St. Michael’s Priest Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

LIVERMORE (KPIX) — An East Bay priest accused of sexual misconduct against a male victim has been put on leave while Livermore police investigate.

Parishioners did not want to talk on camera Monday night, but they said they were surprised to hear that a pastor at St. Michael’s Parish is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“God called me to become a priest,” Father Van Dinh said in a video earlier this year, recalling the story of being called to the ministry.

“It’s a great life. I can’t ask for anything better.”

Dinh is now facing disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Livermore police say a male victim reported that a priest at St. Michaels orally copulated him last Wednesday in the living quarters of the church.

Church members who wouldn’t speak on camera for fear of interfering with the investigation called Dinh a nice person and said he is the last person they would expect to face allegations of this kind.

They told us Dinh has been at the church for four or five years. He celebrated his birthday last week, one day before the alleged incident. They said he has been helping his mother deal with a serious illness.

The Diocese of Oakland released a statement today clarifying that “the allegations did not involve a minor but did fall within the protocol of the Diocese for clergy conduct… the Diocese of Oakland considers all allegations of clergy misconduct serious.”

The Diocese said anyone with relevant information to this situation should contact Livermore Police.