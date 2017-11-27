Sunnyvale Man Arrested After Stalking, Attempting To Kidnap Victim

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 49-year-old Sunnyvale man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking a 46-year-old woman and attempting to kidnap and rape her, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The man, Christopher Oicles, an alleged co-worker of the victim, was arrested on Wednesday after the victim went to the department and said that Oicles had been stalking her and was becoming more aggressive, public safety officials said.

Officers set up a phone call between Oicles and the victim in which he allegedly admitted to his behavior and wanting to be with her. A meeting was then arranged between the pair and officers arrested him there without incident, public safety officials said.

Oicles allowed investigators to search his home, where they found tactical gear and several firearms, including an automatic weapon and an assault rifle, according to the department.

A search warrant was served at Oicles’ home on Saturday after officers had spotted a possible methamphetamine lab during the prior search. Public safety officials said they removed several containers of hazardous materials used to manufacture the drug and 1.2 grams of methamphetamine that was ready to use.

The lab wasn’t in operation at the time, so the public wasn’t in any danger, according to the department.

