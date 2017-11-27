Two Arrested For Racing At Over 110 MPH On Highway 101

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two teens have been arrested for taking part in an illegal street race on Highway 101 that reached speeds of over 100 mph, the California Highway Patrol announced on Monday.

CHP officer Jonathan Sloat said the incident began around 8:50 p.m. on southbound 101 north of River Rd. A CHP officer on patrol noticed two vehicles ahead of him rapidly switching lanes.

The two vehicles, a Toyota Scion and a BMW, were cutting in and out of traffic at high speeds.

The officer said he saw a passenger in the Scion stuck his upper torso out of the window and waved at the BMW. The vehicles then lined up side by side and quickly accelerated to over 110 mph.

Sloat said the officer began a pursuit and called for assistance.

The BMW stopped as it approached Steele Ln, while the Scion took the Steele exit, where it was stopped by the other responding officer.

Officers contacted the driver of the Scion who was identified as Chad McChinak, 18, of Santa Rosa. McChinak admitted that he knew the other driver and had challenged him to a race.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 17 year old male out of Healdsburg. Both drivers were placed under arrest.

McChinak was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on charges of street racing, reckless driving and being under 21 with a blood alcohol content of over .01%. The juvenile driver was booked at the Los Guilicos detention facility on charges of street racing and reckless driving.