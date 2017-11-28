Armed Man Riddles San Jose Elementary School With Bullet Holes

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man armed with a shotgun riddled a San Jose elementary school with bullets early Tuesday before a neighbor chased him off.

San Jose police said the incident took place at around 4 a.m. at Booksin Elementary School in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

The neighbor — Karen Scherrer — called 911 from her cell phone reporting a man with a gun firing shots at the school. Even though the 911 operator told her not to go the school, Scherrer ran toward the sound of gunfire.

“You’re not going to get away with this,” said Scherrer of what she was thinking as she ran toward the school. “I didn’t have any thought process after that.”

She yelled at the man, who then turned and fled the scene.

“I know it was really, really dumb,” she said. “But more than anything I wanted to get a good look at him and give a good description (to police).”

But the gunman was too fast and Scherrer said she didn’t get a look at his face.

The shooting spree left two surveillance cameras riddled with bullets and also several bullet holes on the outside wall of the school’s library.

Thankfully, the shooting took place when the school was empty. It had yet to be determined if it would open for classes on Tuesday.

San Jose police cordoned off the neighborhood, but an intense search failed to uncover any sign of the gunman.

Scherrer said this wasn’t the first time the school had been vandalized by a gunman.