Flat-Earther Rocket Scientist Eyes Monday For New Launch Date

AMBOY (CBS SF) — Self-taught rocket scientist “Mad” Mike Hughes says he won’t let a little red tape stand in his way and plans to launch his steam-powered vessel on Monday in the ghost town of Amboy, California.

The 61-year-old limo driver and flat-earth believer was scheduled to blast off last weekend, but he didn’t have the proper permits from the Bureau of Land Management.

Hughes relocated his launch pad 4 miles from his original spot so he now takes off and lands on private property.

It may not be enough. The BLM says he still needs to fill out the permits. Hughes contends that shouldn’t be required since he’s flying on private land and has permission.

Hughes says he’s “moving forward” and adds: “I’m a daredevil. I’m not much for authority or rules.”

Hughes has a website still advertising the original rocket launch on November 25 as an upcoming event that will be “available on Internet PPV.”

The site includes links to a variety of apparent sponsors for Hughes’ planned rocket launch including Tomball,TX-based company Burts Construction Inc. and Mexican restaurant chain Juan Pollo.

