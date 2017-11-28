Foodie Chap With Chef Bruno Lopez of The Ritz-Carlton – Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA (KCBS) – Meet Chef Bruno Lopez, the chef at the helm at The Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage, but who enjoyed early culinary success in San Francisco.

After graduating from high school, Lopez trained at the Ferrandi School in Paris and apprenticed at L’Espadon, a Michelin one-star restaurant at Hotel Ritz in Paris. Honing his culinary skills in France in such places as Versailles for 3 years and South America during his Military Time, he decided to take his talent to San Francisco where he joined the Le Meridien Hotel as Chef de Cuisine at Pierre Restaurant.

Following his tenure at Le Meridien, Lopez joined The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco as Executive Sous Chef. He remained with Ritz-Carlton for 10 years as executive chef in Marina del Rey, Dubai and Half Moon Bay. Prior to joining the Bel-Air, Lopez’s culinary experience included positions as the Executive Chef at Raffles L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills and the Regent Beverly Wilshire.

Lopez joined Executive Chef Dodd as Chef de Cuisine in The Restaurant at the Bel-Air in February 2005. Together they focus on showcasing the unique culinary offerings of California, including fresh seasonal vegetables, meats and cheeses, which are signature ingredients at The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air.

Lopez is a member of Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, Club Culinaire of Los Angeles, Les Toques Blanches International, the James Beard Foundation, L’Academie Culinaire de France since 2005 and the Prestigious Association des Maitres Cuisiniers de France (French Master Chef) since 2008, with only 350 members worldwide.

Chef Lopez and I met recently at the Rancho Mirage Ritz-Carlton for our Foodie Chap chat. Chef made a new menu item “Avocado Toast” featured on both the breakfast and lunch menu at State Fair restaurant at the resort. The recipe is below.

Enjoy my conversation with a Chef from France who celebrates the best of California cuisine at an oasis in Coachella Valley – Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage.

Cheers, Liam!


Chef Bruno Lopez’ Avocado Toast
1 serving
 
Ingredients:

  • 1 Avocado
  • 3 Roasted Tomato slices
  • 2 Red Onion slices
  • 1 oz Balsamic Glaze
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Laven Sourdough slice
  • 1/2 Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Swiss Cheese
  • 8 oz Mayonaise
  • 2 oz Sriracho
  • 1.5 oz Arugula
  • 0.05 oz Radish

Directions:

  • Peel the avocado.
  • Mash the avocado with a fork in a shallow bowl until smooth, mix fresh squeezed lemon juice.
  • In a small bowl, mix mayo and sriracho together.
  • Toast the bread until brown and crisp.
  • Lightly sprinkle grated Swiss cheese on top.
  • Divide the mashed avocado evenly among the toasts and drizzle sriracho mayo on top.
  • Place roasted tomatoes and red onions on top.
  • Heat a small nonstick skillet over low heat, spray oil and gently cook eggs to your liking.
  • Place cooked eggs onto avocado toast.
  • Top with arugula, shaved radish sprinkle with olive oil and salt & pepper.
  • Place four dots of balsamic glaze on plate.
 
For more information, visit:
Ritz-Carlton – Rancho Mirage
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
(760) 321-8282
www.ritzcarlton.com


