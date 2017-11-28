Make #GivingTuesday Donation To Bay Area Food Banks

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) ― Each day, thousands of Bay Area families are stretched beyond their financial limits. Often they are forced to choose between buying groceries, paying the rent or buying medicine.
Tuesday is #GivingTuesday and here are links to make donations to the Bay Area food banks.
- ALAMEDA COUNTY COMMUNITY FOOD BANK — https://www.accfb.org/give/
- FOOD BANK OF CONTRA COSTA & SOLANO — https://www.foodbankccs.org/give-help.html
- REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK — http://refb.org/ways-to-give/
- SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF SANTA CLARA AND SAN MATEO COUNTIES — http://www.shfb.org/howtohelp
- SF-MARIN FOOD BANK — https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/