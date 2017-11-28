Man Arrested At SFO After Wife Reports Alleged Child Porn Collection

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A Menlo Park man arriving at San Francisco International Airport was arrested Monday night on child pornography charges.
Detectives arrested Matthew Coda, 47, without incident as he was stepping off a plane at 7 p.m. Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation in Coda started last month when his wife contacted authorities because she believed Coda was in possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.
During the investigation, more than 3,000 images of child pornography were found on his computer, the sheriff’s office said.
Coda was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. The sheriff’s office urged anyone with relevant information about Matthew Coda to call its anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.