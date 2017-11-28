Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Second North Bay Wildfire Benefit

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers have announced a second Band Together Bay Area benefit concert in San Francisco that will feature performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The second fund-raising concert comes after the historic AT&T Park benefit headlined by Metallica and Dead and Company on November 28. That first Band Together Bay Area — which also included appearances by songwriter Dave Matthews, Oakland rapper G-Eazy, East Bay punk legends Rancid and soul singer Raphael Saadiq — raised $17 million for North Bay fire relief efforts.

The Wine Country Wildfires were the most destructive and deadliest firestorm disaster in California history — burned an estimated 200,000 acres and 6,000 homes in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake Counties, displacing thousands of residents. Damage estimates are in the billions of dollars and rising, and the cleanup and recovery efforts will be the largest and costliest in California history.

For this second Band Together Bay Area concert, iconic alternative-rock quartet the Red Hot Chili Peppers and rising country act Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will share the stage at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 14. Tickets for the concert costing $99.50 for general admission will go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PST. There will be limited VIP loge tickets with reserved seats available, but the price for those tickets has not been announced.

100 percent of ticket sales will go to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund supporting North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners working with low-income communities hit hardest by the fires. Another Planet Entertainment, Salesforce, Lynne and Marc Benioff and Twilio will be supporting the event.