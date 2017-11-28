Report: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test

North Korea has launched its latest ballistic missile test, the South Korean news agency reports. The news agency cites South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in its report that offered no other details on Tuesday’s launch.
Last week, the U.S. issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea. The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels in an effort to disrupt funding for the nation’s nuclear and missile programs.
This is a developing story and will be updated.