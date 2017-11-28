Report: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test

Filed Under: ballistic missile, North Korea, Nuclear program, South Korea
Missile Launch
File photo of a North Korea missile test via CBS News

North Korea has launched its latest ballistic missile test, the South Korean news agency reports. The news agency cites South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in its report that offered no other details on Tuesday’s launch.

Last week, the U.S. issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea. The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels in an effort to disrupt funding for the nation’s nuclear and missile programs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch