San Leandro Police Officer Charged With Having Sex With Underage Police Explorer

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A San Leandro police officer has resigned after he was charged with three counts of having sex with a 17-year-old member of the Police Explorer program, authorities announced Tuesday.

In a press release, the department said officer Marco Becerra resigned his position after an investigation by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

According to the release, Becerra became the focus of the investigation in October. Investigators discovered that the contact between Becerra and the female victim occurred in September during the hours that he was off-duty.

At the conclusion of the criminal investigation, the case was presented to the D.A. and Becerra was charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

“I am upset and disappointed by the unethical and criminal behavior of one of our officers,” said Police Chief Jeff Tudor. “These actions are absolutely inconsistent with the ethical standards of the San Leandro Police Department and we will not tolerate this type of behavior. We are deeply concerned for the victim and her family, and we respect their concerns for maintaining privacy in this matter.”

The Police Explorer program is a program that the San Leandro Police Department offers to individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department has temporarily suspended the program while an internal review is conducted.