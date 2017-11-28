Water Main Breaks In San Francisco’s SoMa Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Repairs to a water main break in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood may continue into the evening commute, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The break at Second and Harrison streets was reported just after 6 a.m., not just after 8 a.m. as previously reported, according to SFPUC spokesman Tyler Gamble.

Crews are on site making repairs and had to excavate a large hole in the street.

Gamble said repairs are expected to take a couple of hours and could possibly extend into the evening commute, so drivers should plan accordingly.

Water service has been interrupted in the area and at least one eastbound lane of traffic on Second Street is affected.

Buses on the 10-Townsend and 12-Folsom lines are rerouting around the area, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Gamble said it appeared likely the 12-inch cast-iron pipe, which dates to the 1930s, “burst due to old age.”

