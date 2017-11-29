Lottery Officials Await Winner Who Bought Ticket Worth More Than $300K In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The winner of a Powerball lottery ticket that was sold in Oakland and is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has yet to come forward and claim their prize, according to California Lottery officials.
The ticket was purchased at the Da Huong sandwich and coffee shop at 605 E. 12th St., just a few blocks south of Lake Merritt.
The ticket successfully matched Saturday’s winning numbers, 53-8-54-27-13, but was missing the Powerball number, which was 4. The ticket is worth $374,181, lottery officials said.
The winner is strongly encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place.
The winner can visit any of the nine lottery district offices during normal business hours to claim their prize, lottery officials said.
